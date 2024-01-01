https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653810Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textbrick shape with rounded top; scenes of rabbits having holiday celebration on front and sides; spinner with wishes for good fortune on front; coin slot in top. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653810View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 771 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1639 x 2550 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadbrick shape with rounded top; scenes of rabbits having holiday celebration on front and sides; spinner with wishes for good fortune on front; coin slot in top. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More