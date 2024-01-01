rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653813
2 large bamboo shoots, one diagonally from UL to LR corners, other behind, on a slight diagonal to opposite corners. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653813

View License

