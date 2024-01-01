rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653814
sheet of studies, recto and verso. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

sheet of studies, recto and verso. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653814

View License

sheet of studies, recto and verso. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More