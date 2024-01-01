rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653818
figure with short black hair and blue skin at center, wearing red striped loincloth, anklets, bracelets and armlets, and necklaces, holding open the bead of a white crane with its tongue sticking out and blood dripping from its beak; another standing figure wearing maroon striped loincloth and holding a red staff at left center; fanciful trees in LLC and at top; three figures with two oxen and a calf at top; red border; white Ararbic inscription at top center. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653818

