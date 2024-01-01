figure with short black hair and blue skin at center, wearing red striped loincloth, anklets, bracelets and armlets, and necklaces, holding open the bead of a white crane with its tongue sticking out and blood dripping from its beak; another standing figure wearing maroon striped loincloth and holding a red staff at left center; fanciful trees in LLC and at top; three figures with two oxen and a calf at top; red border; white Ararbic inscription at top center. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
