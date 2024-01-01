https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653870Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textbinding: mottled calf, gilt tooled with a green panel on spine lettered: CAPRICH DE GOYA; endpapers: contemporary Spanish marbled papers. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653870View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 895 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2610 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3480 x 4667 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadbinding: mottled calf, gilt tooled with a green panel on spine lettered: CAPRICH DE GOYA; endpapers: contemporary Spanish marbled papers. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More