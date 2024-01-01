rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653939
landscape with farm field in foreground, church in background, and low buildings and sheep in middle ground. Original from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

landscape with farm field in foreground, church in background, and low buildings and sheep in middle ground. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653939

View License

landscape with farm field in foreground, church in background, and low buildings and sheep in middle ground. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More