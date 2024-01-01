https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653939Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textlandscape with farm field in foreground, church in background, and low buildings and sheep in middle ground. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653939View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 979 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2856 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9117 x 7439 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadlandscape with farm field in foreground, church in background, and low buildings and sheep in middle ground. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More