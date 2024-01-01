https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653943Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLeopard Aquamanile, Bronze, Benin Culture, Africa, XVIIc; covered with incised spots and smnall punch marks. Rare example.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653943View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2625 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5412 x 7216 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLeopard Aquamanile, Bronze, Benin Culture, Africa, XVIIc; covered with incised spots and smnall punch marks. Rare example.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More