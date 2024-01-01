rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653951
standing male nude with muscular build; torso bent slightly downward toward PL; PR arm upraised; PL arm down, holding object in PL hand; grey paper. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653951

View License

