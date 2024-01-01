https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653951Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textstanding male nude with muscular build; torso bent slightly downward toward PL; PR arm upraised; PL arm down, holding object in PL hand; grey paper. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653951View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 787 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2297 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2523 x 3845 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadstanding male nude with muscular build; torso bent slightly downward toward PL; PR arm upraised; PL arm down, holding object in PL hand; grey paper. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More