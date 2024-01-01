https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653954Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNight Landscape with Sky and Crescent Moon. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653954View LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2487 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1418 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4767 x 3379 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNight Landscape with Sky and Crescent Moon. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More