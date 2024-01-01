rawpixel
Plate 61 from Mark Catesby's Natural History of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands, London, 1731-43 (3rd ed., 1771).. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653991

