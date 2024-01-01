rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654004
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
round design for a small dinner plate; dark blue around edge with freely-painted flowers predominately in yellow and red. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

round design for a small dinner plate; dark blue around edge with freely-painted flowers predominately in yellow and red. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

