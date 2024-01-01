rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654090
Madonna stands upon dragon and clouds with hands placed to chest. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Madonna stands upon dragon and clouds with hands placed to chest. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654090

View License

Madonna stands upon dragon and clouds with hands placed to chest. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More