rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654093
wide, flaring shoulder with short, wide neck; blue and white glaze with 2 dragons, cloud forms and scrolls around neck.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

wide, flaring shoulder with short, wide neck; blue and white glaze with 2 dragons, cloud forms and scrolls around neck. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654093

View License

wide, flaring shoulder with short, wide neck; blue and white glaze with 2 dragons, cloud forms and scrolls around neck. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More