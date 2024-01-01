https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654093Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textwide, flaring shoulder with short, wide neck; blue and white glaze with 2 dragons, cloud forms and scrolls around neck. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654093View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 938 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2735 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3882 x 4968 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadwide, flaring shoulder with short, wide neck; blue and white glaze with 2 dragons, cloud forms and scrolls around neck. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More