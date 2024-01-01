rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654138
Three panel huipil; supplementary weft patterning covers 3/4 of the garment; elaborate embroidery encircles the neck opening and four "U" shapes extend from neck opening; white ground cloth with patterning primarily in green with accents in purple, blue, orange and red; design consists of rows of stylized bird and tree pattern alternating with rows of diamonds; four small 'twisted thread' motifs extend from lowest row of pattern (a signature of this town's style).. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654138

