Three panel huipil; supplementary weft patterning covers 3/4 of the garment; elaborate embroidery encircles the neck opening and four "U" shapes extend from neck opening; white ground cloth with patterning primarily in green with accents in purple, blue, orange and red; design consists of rows of stylized bird and tree pattern alternating with rows of diamonds; four small 'twisted thread' motifs extend from lowest row of pattern (a signature of this town's style).. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
