https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654147Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textblack silk field with four bands of smaller green and blue bands alternating; in between the bands are curvilinear designs of green, blue, orange, pink and black. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654147View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1012 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2951 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3862 x 3256 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadblack silk field with four bands of smaller green and blue bands alternating; in between the bands are curvilinear designs of green, blue, orange, pink and black. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More