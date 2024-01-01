rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654147
black silk field with four bands of smaller green and blue bands alternating; in between the bands are curvilinear designs of green, blue, orange, pink and black. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654147

View License

