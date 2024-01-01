rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654164
Hide painting depicting the Wolf Dance, c.1880. Elk hide, pigments. Hide painting depicting the Sun Dance, about 1880..…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hide painting depicting the Wolf Dance, c.1880. Elk hide, pigments. Hide painting depicting the Sun Dance, about 1880.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654164

View License

Hide painting depicting the Wolf Dance, c.1880. Elk hide, pigments. Hide painting depicting the Sun Dance, about 1880.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More