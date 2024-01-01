rawpixel
Cloisonne hexagon-shaped covered box; blue ground, bird above two blooming flowers repeated on each panel; light blue…
Cloisonne hexagon-shaped covered box; blue ground, bird above two blooming flowers repeated on each panel; light blue interior, gold detailing. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

