rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654229
cat and foliage embroidered in black on dark pink ground; top and sides of apron bordered with grey fabric; there is a small…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

cat and foliage embroidered in black on dark pink ground; top and sides of apron bordered with grey fabric; there is a small red loop in each top corner. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654229

View License

cat and foliage embroidered in black on dark pink ground; top and sides of apron bordered with grey fabric; there is a small red loop in each top corner. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More