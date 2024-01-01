rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654240
View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654240

View License

Shakyamuni seated on a throne, flanked by 2 Bodhisattvas and surrounded by 8 rows of seated deities and monks; red, gold, green and blue. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

