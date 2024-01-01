https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654315Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textred, purple, brown, yellow, green, orange, pink and white various stripes; twisted fringe at each end. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654315View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 996 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2905 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3664 x 4414 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadred, purple, brown, yellow, green, orange, pink and white various stripes; twisted fringe at each end. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More