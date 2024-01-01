rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654326
Tzute (head covering), from Chichicastenango. Cotton, silk, wool.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tzute (head covering), from Chichicastenango. Cotton, silk, wool.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654326

View License

Tzute (head covering), from Chichicastenango. Cotton, silk, wool.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More