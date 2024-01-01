https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654334Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextS-shaped path in an abstracted landscape; greens; pinks in foreground, LLQ; rust-oranges in spots scattered throughout; pinkish-orange sky. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654334View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 899 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2623 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9627 x 7215 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadS-shaped path in an abstracted landscape; greens; pinks in foreground, LLQ; rust-oranges in spots scattered throughout; pinkish-orange sky. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More