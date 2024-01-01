Sculpture determined to be a copy of a work from Chichen Itza, Yucatan Peninsula. Reclining figure resting on elbows, head turned sharply to right, legs drawn up and feet resting flat. The hands are placed on the thighs. Flat, cap-like headdress with elaborate ear ornaments carved only in front. Large pectoral, wristlets resembling three rows of fringe, anklets, thonged sandels. Right knee cap restored, lower neck restored, left hand restored, right hand cracked. The base is chipped near the left foot, and a piece is missing at the left corner below figure's shoulder. Authenticity in doubt: 1975.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here