Outer coat of deep blue silk of dragon medallion pattern embroidered with large phoenix and peony medallions, floral sprays and butterflies in shades of bule, yellow, green, peach, pink and rust. Shaped collar-band, bottom and side border of white satin embroidered in a landscape design with figures of men and women. Wide sleeves with cuffs of brocaded yellow silk embroidered with large peony and lotus blossoms and butterflies in shades of red, pink and blue. Secondary border of grey satin embroidered with flowers and long-life characters in shades of blue. This coat opens all the way up front, and is probably a woman's coat. Lining of thin blue patterned silk. Cheifly satin and knot stitch.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here