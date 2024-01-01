rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654359
View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654359

View License

Single strand small shell beads, green turquoise nuggets, shell pieces. J.#677, Cat.# 881. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

