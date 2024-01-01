rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654369
two 4 selvage pieces sewn together; warp ikat patterning and complementary warped faced patterned bands and added fringe of…
two 4 selvage pieces sewn together; warp ikat patterning and complementary warped faced patterned bands and added fringe of orange, yellow, brown and black. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7654369

