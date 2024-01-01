https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654393Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textindigo, tubular construction with silk embroidered stripes in red, green, purple, yellow. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654393View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1125 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3281 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3658 x 3902 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadindigo, tubular construction with silk embroidered stripes in red, green, purple, yellow. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More