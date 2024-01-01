rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654414
FJS #94; bulbous body with narrow neck; black and brown abstract forms, both angular and curvilinear on white slip. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654414

View License

