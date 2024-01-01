https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654443Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStanding Female Figure, wood, African (Zaire). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654443View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3062 x 5340 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStanding Female Figure, wood, African (Zaire). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More