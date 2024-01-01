rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654443
Standing Female Figure, wood, African (Zaire). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Standing Female Figure, wood, African (Zaire). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654443

View License

Standing Female Figure, wood, African (Zaire). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More