https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654446Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textplump face and wide nose; nearly closed eyes; wearing a large crown with dragon and foliage designs. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654446View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 745 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2172 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3471 x 5594 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadplump face and wide nose; nearly closed eyes; wearing a large crown with dragon and foliage designs. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More