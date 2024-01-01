rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654458
white jar with very narrow base and wide shoulder; two phoenixes among stylized clouds and flames rendered in blue; slightly…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

white jar with very narrow base and wide shoulder; two phoenixes among stylized clouds and flames rendered in blue; slightly irregular shape. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654458

View License

white jar with very narrow base and wide shoulder; two phoenixes among stylized clouds and flames rendered in blue; slightly irregular shape. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More