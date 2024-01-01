rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
paper collage with red crosses and blood drips; mostly black and white engravings with colored flowers, foliage, grapes, and snake; imagery includes figures flanking a blue decorative shield with gold crosses and text in LRQ, dead clergyman lying in state in LRC with crucified Christ above his face, figure on a bull at LLC, Classical man with a hole torn in his PL abdomen with a snake entwining his legs, Christ with a snake and flowers in ULQ, skulls with Mary Magdalene and Jesus in URQ; received in a medium toned wood frame. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654472

View License

