paper collage with red crosses and blood drips; mostly black and white engravings with colored flowers, foliage, grapes, and snake; imagery includes figures flanking a blue decorative shield with gold crosses and text in LRQ, dead clergyman lying in state in LRC with crucified Christ above his face, figure on a bull at LLC, Classical man with a hole torn in his PL abdomen with a snake entwining his legs, Christ with a snake and flowers in ULQ, skulls with Mary Magdalene and Jesus in URQ; received in a medium toned wood frame. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here