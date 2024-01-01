https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654523Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChoir of Old St. Paul's Cathedral, London. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654523View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 826 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2410 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2913 x 4230 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadChoir of Old St. Paul's Cathedral, London. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More