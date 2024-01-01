rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654561
('Anderson' identified as the photographer, no other information on the Offer for Purchase form). Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

('Anderson' identified as the photographer, no other information on the Offer for Purchase form). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654561

View License

('Anderson' identified as the photographer, no other information on the Offer for Purchase form). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More