https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654561Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text('Anderson' identified as the photographer, no other information on the Offer for Purchase form). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654561View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 559 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1631 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6731 x 3137 px | 300 dpiFree Download('Anderson' identified as the photographer, no other information on the Offer for Purchase form). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More