https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654580Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textdrawing of sculpted head of woman with round face and rather thick neck; hair in waves--wearing headband. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654580View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 895 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2609 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5222 x 7005 px | 300 dpiFree Downloaddrawing of sculpted head of woman with round face and rather thick neck; hair in waves--wearing headband. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More