https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
a piece from the tapestry cycle woven for Marie De' Medici, The Stories of Queen Artemisia, based on an epic account by Nicolas Houel; woven in the Faubourg Saint-Marcel Manufactory of Marc de Comans and François de la Planche between 1611 and 1627; warp undyed wool, 7-8 three fourths ends per cm., weft dyed wool and silk, 28-40 ends per cm.Proper left H.158 in. (13' 2"); center H.158-1/2 in. (13' 2-1/2"); proper right H.157-3/4 in. (131' 1-3/4"); bottom W. 237-1/2 (19'9-1/2"); center W.235-1/2 in. (19'7-1/2"); top W. 239 in. (19'11").. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654639

View License

