https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654660Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textimage of a green, blue and brown bird on a branch preening its wing; gold frame with glass. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654660View LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1439 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 8856 x 6371 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadimage of a green, blue and brown bird on a branch preening its wing; gold frame with glass. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More