https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654675Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTall Case Clock from the home of Samuel Adams.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654675View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 361 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1054 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1057 x 3511 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTall Case Clock from the home of Samuel Adams.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More