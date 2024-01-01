https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654698Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textwarp ikat panel, Uzbeck (Urban), 4 die pink, yellow, blue, purple, printed cotton backed with wool padding. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654698View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 590 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1722 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2277 x 4629 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadwarp ikat panel, Uzbeck (Urban), 4 die pink, yellow, blue, purple, printed cotton backed with wool padding. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More