https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654701Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo Gentlemen Standing in the Corridor of a Palace, II. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654701View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 729 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2126 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6056 x 3679 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTwo Gentlemen Standing in the Corridor of a Palace, II. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More