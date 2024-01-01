rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654806
fish shaped; constructed with hinges so body is flexible; head is hinged; mouth hinged and lower lip has holes; glass eyes; has plexi mount. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

7654806

