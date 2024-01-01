https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654806Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textfish shaped; constructed with hinges so body is flexible; head is hinged; mouth hinged and lower lip has holes; glass eyes; has plexi mount. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654806View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 726 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2118 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5259 x 3183 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadfish shaped; constructed with hinges so body is flexible; head is hinged; mouth hinged and lower lip has holes; glass eyes; has plexi mount. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More