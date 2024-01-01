rawpixel
dark green complected Parsvanatha seated in the lotus posture with cosmic diagram superimposed over his body, represented by…
dark green complected Parsvanatha seated in the lotus posture with cosmic diagram superimposed over his body, represented by nine circles or mandalas. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

