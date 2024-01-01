https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654820Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textmountainous landscape with scattered trees; red buildings at L and LRC; two small figures inside a building in LLQ, with small standing figure nearby; 4 seals. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654820View LicenseJPEGA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3608 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2883 x 4078 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadmountainous landscape with scattered trees; red buildings at L and LRC; two small figures inside a building in LLQ, with small standing figure nearby; 4 seals. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More