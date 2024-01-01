rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654822
vase, famille rose, decorated with a motif of peony plants and flowers grouped around a crag of rocks; semi-beaker shape.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

vase, famille rose, decorated with a motif of peony plants and flowers grouped around a crag of rocks; semi-beaker shape. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654822

View License

vase, famille rose, decorated with a motif of peony plants and flowers grouped around a crag of rocks; semi-beaker shape. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More