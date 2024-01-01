Imperial Twelve Symbol robe of blue k'ossu with nine 5-clawed dragons in gold, those in profile clutching the Heavenly Jewel. In the ground, in addition to twelve ancient symbols, loose clouds, swastikas, bats, and long-life characters in shades of blue, green, red, pink, yellow, soft violet, olive-green, and gold thread. Conventional border of slightly wavy slanting stripes; tight clouds, and rolling waves among which appear emblems of Eight Precious Things and branches of Coral. Below border on sleeves a strip of black satin. Cuffs and collar band of dark blue k'ossu with dragons, clouds, bats, etc. Edging of gold and black brocade. Painted details. Robe slit at sides and lined with thin, diapered blue silk. This robe has been reduced in size by cutting the side seams down. Cf. dimensions of 42.8.10. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
