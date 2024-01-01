Large curtain hanging of imperial yellow brocaded satin. Design of nine large five-clawed dragons in gold in a field of loose clouds. Below, the Eternal Sea, with symbols in the waves. At the top, a deep, pleated valance on which appear small gold dragons and clouds. Two loose strips of the same design, hang down the front of the main curtain. An imperial piece of superb quality. Lining in gold-colored damask of cloud design.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
