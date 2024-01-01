https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654837Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Risen Christ between Saints Andrew and Longinus. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654837View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1106 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3198 x 3469 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Risen Christ between Saints Andrew and Longinus. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More