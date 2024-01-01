https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654848Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textsketch of fireplace and mantle; pairs of columns flank fireplace; caryatids on either side of central bust on mantle with putti below. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654848View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 690 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1644 x 2860 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadsketch of fireplace and mantle; pairs of columns flank fireplace; caryatids on either side of central bust on mantle with putti below. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More