https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654859Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Texthouse in a mountainous river landscape; two men on horses, children at play. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654859View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1186 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1897 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadhouse in a mountainous river landscape; two men on horses, children at play. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More