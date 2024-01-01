youth with a halo (Jesus) with long curly blonde hair wearing draping blue garments seated on a raised chair in URQ; male figures seated and standing, gesturing and conversing with each other; man in foreground wearing green skirts and brown shawl seen from back, turning toward PR; man with his PR hand on his chin wearing a blue turban near center with heavy-set man in brown turban behind him, looking over PR shoulder; columns in ULQ; red curtain at top; papers and books in LRQ; circular frame with high relief carvings on fruits and pinecones. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
